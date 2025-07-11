More charges loom in alleged Cranbourne cybercrime

By Violet Li

A Cranbourne man facing a criminal charge of cybercrime has had his case delayed, as more charges may be on the way.

Patrick Michael Hric is currently facing a single criminal charge, but the prosecution revealed on Thursday 10 July, that additional alleged offences are likely to be filed.

Between 8 July and 30 July 2024, in Cranbourne and elsewhere, Mr Hric allegedly caused unauthorised modification of data held in a computer, knowing that the modification was unauthorised and being reckless as to whether the modification impaired the reliability, security, or operation of the data.

The defence opposed the adjournment, stating they had come prepared to enter a plea to the current charge and expressing frustration over the delay.

“It’s not new facts or circumstances that I understand the charges are coming from. It’s what’s on the brief now,” the defence lawyer told Melbourne Magistrates’ Court.

The magistrate agreed to postpone the case until 15 August to allow the prosecution time to finalise the charges.

Hric’s bail condition was varied, where the reporting was reduced from three times a week to once a week.

Hric remains on bail under strict conditions, including weekly reporting to Cranbourne Police, a travel ban, and limits on communication devices.

He has surrendered his passport. He is not allowed to leave the State.

The Cranbourne man could face up to 10 years in jail if found guilty of the charge of ‘unauthorised modification of data to cause impairment’.

He is due to return to court on 15 August for a committal mention.