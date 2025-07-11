Police chase ends with man hit by cop car

A police chase was seen through Dandenong on Friday with police arresting a man following a carjacking and extended follow-through metropolitan Melbourne.

Officers were called to St Kilda Road in Melbourne following reports a male had his van stolen at about 5.40am.

The vehicle was then spotted in Footscray and followed by the Air Wing and police on the ground as it drove, at times erratically, through several suburbs including Melbourne, Port Melbourne, Spotswood, Carnegie, Sunshine, Dandenong and Point Cook.

The van was involved in collisions with several parked and moving vehicles. At this stage, it is understood there are no serious injuries.

The vehicle finally came to a stop after crashing into a street sign at the intersection of Dunnings and Palmers roads in Point Cook just after 1pm.

The man leapt from the vehicle and was struck by an unmarked police car.

He sustained non-life-threatening injuries, was arrested and has been transported to hospital under police guard.

The 36-year-old Point Cook man is yet to be interviewed by police.