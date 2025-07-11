Saving a ‘beautiful tree’

To mark 160 years of Dandenong Star Journal, PHILIP SALAMA-WEST is taking a then-and-now look at the people, places and events that have formed Dandenong’s modern history.

This week, it’s the emotive issue of felling the area’s endemic, emblematic River Red Gums when they ‘stand in the way of progress’. In several projects, the State Government has brushed aside the local council’s opposition to razing these specimens. But in 1965, Dandenong councillors stepped in to save “a beautiful tree”.

An extract of the Tuesday June 22 1965 appears below:

Council not to touch ‘beautiful red gum’ …

REQUEST BY ASSOCIATION REFUSED

DANDENONG – A request by South Dandenong Progress and Welfare Association that a large red gum tree near the Progress Hall be lopped “or other drastic action taken” was refused by the Dandenong Council last week.

The City Engineer, Mr Gordon Wright, said: “I have always been opposed to lopping this beautiful specimen of red gum.

“This type of tree cannot be lopped successfully and if anything is done it will have to be removed altogether. It is a beautiful tree.”

The Progress Association had written to council asking that lopping “or other drastic action” be taken to remove the nuisance of leaves blocking guttering and spouting at the Progress Hall, and Cr. W. Schoon moved that the matter be referred to the engineer for action.

His motion was defeated.

Cr. A. C. Downard said: “I oppose this suggestion. I feel that the words ‘or other drastic action’ are an indication of what the engineer fears – the removal of the tree.

“Trouble is caused only about twice a year and it should not be difficult to clear guttering and spouting twice a year.”

Cr. Ian Fotheringham: “I feel there are better methods of dealing with the problem than the ‘drastic action’ suggested.

“I wonder if the progress association has considered putting fine wire mesh over the spouting?”

“We have all seen this beautiful tree near the hall. It would be a crime to cut it down. I have trees near my house and clear the guttering twice a year. I have no trouble with blocked spouting.”

Cr. Schoon: “The progress association has been asking for something to be done about this tree for two years or more. I feel I have as much experience with trees as anyone and think the tree could be pruned without detriment. Only small branches are involved.”

Cr. Downard moved that the association be asked to consider cleaning out the guttering of the hall twice a year.

He added: “I see no advantage in lopping overhanging branches. The wind does not blow leaves and twigs straight down – it carries them for some distance.”

Cr. K. Meehan: “The guttering has been cleaned out at least five times already this year. There have been quite a lot of leaves there and already they have caused flooding in the kitchen of the hall.”

Cr. Downard’s motion was adopted and the progress association will be asked to clean out the guttering in spite of Cr. Meehan’s comment that its members “are getting on in years.”

SINCE THEN:

The cutting down of red gums has continued to be a controversial subject in Greater Dandenong.

River red gums (Eucalyptus Camaldulensis), are considered by many to be iconic symbols of Australiana, and according to a number of polls conducted over the years, are the favourite tree of Australians.

The trees have long been a focal point of Australian art, with Hans Heysen and members of the Heidelberg School often depicting them as the centerpieces of their Australian landscapes.

Red gums are capable of living over a thousand years, and as such old red gums are often considered valuable historical landmarks, evoking long memories within members of communities where they are present.

For these reasons, attempts to fell red gums are generally met with significant grassroots and political pushback, with emotive campaigns started to save trees from destruction.

In 2008, the construction of the Dandenong Bypass led to the felling of a more-than 400-year-old red gum despite pressure from the local council and the public.

The incident highlighted the fact that protections set by local councils were often insufficient to stop state-level entities such as VicRoads from ordering that protected trees be cut down.

“An integrated state-wide strategy will be essential to ensure these great and distinctive trees are retained as an essential part of Victoria’s landscape for the next 1000 years,” said a council representative.

In 2016, Greater Dandenong councillors said they were blindsided when the Level Crossing Removal Authority announced an entire stand of 66 River Red Gums on Mons Parade, Noble Park were on the chopping block.

The 200-year-old gum trees made way for the ‘Sky Rail’ project including a new railway station. The LXRA promised to harvest the seeds to replant new red gums in nearby community spaces.

Most recently, an 80-year-old red gum on Douglas Street in Noble Park was felled in May 2025 as part of an initiative by the Victorian Government to build an apartment tower with 97 ‘affordable-housing’ units.

Public opposition to the measure was strong, with a petition demanding that the area’s ‘last remaining River Red Gum’ be preserved receiving more than 1900 signatures, but this was ultimately unsuccessful.

“Hearing the sound of the mulcher is just horrific,” Greater Dandenong Environment Group member Isabelle Nash said.

“It’s a complete disregard for natural life and the life of trees. It would have been of benefit to the residents. How beautiful would it be looking out of your fourth-storey unit and seeing the branches of this tree outside the window.”

By agreement with the council, the developer paid an $155,000 offset for 180 new street trees.