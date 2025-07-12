EPA urges cleaner wood heating this winter

As temperatures drop and wood heaters roar back to life, Environment Protection Authority (EPA) Victoria is reminding residents to burn wisely — or risk health hazards, pollution complaints, and wasted energy.

EPA Victoria says the condition of the heater, the flue, and the fuel you’re using all contribute to seeing more or less smoke from your chimney.

EPA’s chief environmental scientist Dr Jen Martin said you would get less smoke and more heat for your money if you do it right.

“Have your chimney professionally cleaned every year, only burn dry, clean wood, and extinguish your fire before going to bed or leaving the house,” she said.

“Don’t leave it smouldering, it’s inefficient, generates more smoke and creates a fire hazard.

According to EPA Victoria, wood heater owners have an obligation, under the Environment Protection Act’s General Environment Duty, to minimise the smoke from their wood heater.

EPA urges anyone burning wood to consider their neighbours’ health and seek alternative heat sources, especially on calm days with not much wind.

The people most sensitive to smoke from wood heaters are those with heart or lung conditions such as asthma, pregnant women, young children, those aged 65 years and over, people with diabetes and smokers.

“If you suffer from heart or lung disease and you notice symptoms of smoke exposure, take your regular medications, rest and seek medical advice if the symptoms persist,” Dr Martin said.

Another important tip is to avoid burning the wrong things, including coal, coke, driftwood, household rubbish, painted wood, chemically treated timber or the green-coloured pine logs used at parks and playgrounds.

The EPA website has more information for anyone who wants to be a good neighbour and create more heat and less smoke from their wood heater (epa.vic.gov.au/manage-smoke-wood-heaters).

Members of the public can report pollution by calling EPA’s 24-hour hotline on 1300 372 842 or visiting What pollution and waste you can report (epa.vic.gov.au/what-pollution-and-waste-you-can-report).