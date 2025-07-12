Stolen number plates surging

Police are calling for vehicle owners to fit anti-theft screws to dampen a record number of number plate thefts across the state.

Casey is No.1 in Victoria for number plate thefts (2,139) and Greater Dandenong third (1581) in the 12 months up to March 2025, according to Crime Statistics Agency data.

Across the state, thefts had surged by 50 per cent to the highest number recorded – 29,790 in the past year, 83 a day or one every 17 minutes.

Number plate thefts account for over a third of all items stolen from cars across the state, which continues to be the most common and fastest growing crime in Victoria.

Police say the stolen numberplates are often used by offenders to hide the identity of a vehicle when committing other crimes such as burglaries, ram raids, petrol drive offs and to evade police.

They are often seized using Automatic Numberplate Recognition Technology, which rapidly scans and identifies cars carrying false or stolen number plates.

“Number plate theft is often at the centre of more serious offending, which is why we want the community to take preventative steps to protect their plates,” Acting Sergeant Sam Romano said.

“Installing a simple measure such as an anti-theft screw can be the difference between having your numberplate stolen or not.”

Safe Plate Days are regularly run by police across the state.

All vehicle owners are urged to install anti-theft screws, which are also available from hardware stores, automotive parts stores and petrol stations.

Police are also advising people to blur number plate details when advertising vehicles online, or when sharing photos on social media to avoid the likelihood of a vehicle’s numberplate being cloned.

Victims of a number plate theft or suspected cloning activity can call the Police Assistance Line on 131 444.