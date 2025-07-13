Gembrook memorial to receive upgrade

Already a distinct landmark that has stood for decades, the Gembrook War Memorial and surrounds will benefit from an upgrade to commemorate veterans further.

Located in front of the RSL club rooms on Main Street, RSL Victoria’s Restoring Community War Memorials and Avenues of Honour grant has given Gembrook RSL up to $30,000 to restore the memorial and its surroundings to facilitate ongoing commemorations.

The memorial has gone through significant changes over the years and this project aims to restore what it was like when first constructed.

The efforts by the RSL have been supported by a previous $5,000 grant on top of the new grant.

President Neville Bryant said the initial aim was to remove the cement rendering that was applied over the memorial and restore the original brick finish.

Now with an extended grant, the project will include landscaping works, constructing a red brick wall akin to one installed originally and works to the flag pole.

By restoring the memorial, the RSL hopes to deepen the connection to its history that dates back to its founding in 1946.