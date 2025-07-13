DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » New bin app for Casey residents

New bin app for Casey residents

The City of Casey Mayor, Stefan Koomen, with the new Bin It Right app on his phone. (Supplied)

The Bin it Right app is available for download in the App Store and Google Play, with the City of Casey inviting residents in a way to help them easily find out their bin night and which bin to put out.

The app is free, and works by users entering their address, with the user’s future bin collections listed.

Users are also able to schedule a reminder on the day prior to the day of bin collection.

No account is needed for the app, and once active, it also has features that detail what items belong in what bin, a 12-month bin calendar, service changes notifications and waste services near the user’s address.

For more information, visit www.casey.vic.gov.au/bin-it-right-app

Digital Editions

  • Dillwynia ward name galore

    Dillwynia ward name galore

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 429633 Dillwynia Ward in the City of Casey will soon be the recipient of a swathe of new names…