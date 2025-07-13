New bin app for Casey residents

The Bin it Right app is available for download in the App Store and Google Play, with the City of Casey inviting residents in a way to help them easily find out their bin night and which bin to put out.

The app is free, and works by users entering their address, with the user’s future bin collections listed.

Users are also able to schedule a reminder on the day prior to the day of bin collection.

No account is needed for the app, and once active, it also has features that detail what items belong in what bin, a 12-month bin calendar, service changes notifications and waste services near the user’s address.

For more information, visit www.casey.vic.gov.au/bin-it-right-app