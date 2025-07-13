Residents’ outcry on walking trail car park

By Ethan Benedicto

Disruptive behaviour has been a common occurrence at a walking trail’s car park in Narre Warren North, with residents recalling continuous incidents over the last five years.

Residents living alongside Quarry Road and the Bayview Car Park said that lingering and loitering vehicles, alongside loud music and bright headlights aimed at homes, are not just common, “they’re daily”.

Recently, the City of Casey, according to Grevillea Ward councillor Dave Perry, have issued letters of notice to nearby residents of the popular 1001 Steps walking trail detailing additional amenities of signs, and yellowed lines with parking banned along a 150-metre section of Quarry Road.

One resident, whose property’s rear is directly adjacent to Quarry Road, said that “I’ve been raising this issue for more than five years, when the steps first became a thing”.

“The council has successfully placed gates to stop them from going to the park after-hours, but what they do instead is they park in front of the gates on the road.”

The resident, father of two, said that while the gates serve their purpose, he doesn’t believe that the added lines and ‘banning’ people from parking on Quarry Road is going to be much help.

Looking at a Google Maps view of his home, he pointed out the hill just across the parking lot, saying that “what they do is they park there, and leave their lights on”.

“And my daughter and my son, when they’re home, they can see those lights in their room, and it’s just annoying.

“Yellow lines and a big sign aren’t going to stop people; the only thing that will actually stop them is putting gates here,” he said.

The man pointed at the beginning of Quarry Road, adding that residents should be the only ones to have access to the road after hours.

He also added that it’s not only the weekends that the car park is busy with people, though they do tend to be more unruly.

“They’re here every night, right now [morning] it’s peaceful, but when it’s nighttime, you can hear them all,” he said.

Another resident who lives on Milfull Court said that he knows when to expect noise and commotion, and it’s “something we unfortunately have to get used to”.

This story is developing, and more information will be added once available.