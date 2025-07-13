Rotary governor with many missions

by Sahar Foladi

A new south-east district Rotary Governor has been chosen for the 2025-26 term from the Noble Park-Dingley Club.

Peter Behm was chosen as the new governor of District 9815 at a changeover event on Saturday 12 July.

He has spent 24 years of his life with Rotary and will lead over 2000 Rotarians in his district with a focus on “bringing the district together.”

“I think it’s a great honour,” he says.

Mr Behm will lead District 9815 a product of two districts merged into one just last year under the previous governor Colin Byron.

Whilst governors may have changed, Rotary’s mission to work for the local communities remains.

The district will also stay focused on expanding its volunteers and young generations in the clubs.

“Colin was an outstanding leader. We had two districts that needed to be brought together, he was able to bring those together with the help of the district committee.

“He was able to do many of the projects there, which I think were outstanding projects such as fundraising for Monash Health Children’s Cancer Centre.

“We’re looking at continuing to support Monash Health in the longer term because they’re terrific people doing a great job.”

“One of the other things which Colin just started, and we’ll be continuing is relief for the farmers in Gippsland, where we’re looking at how we can best assist them.

“There’s a number of areas there in which they need assistance, so it’s not just food and water but also there’s all sorts of mental health issues too that we’re looking at.”

A number of grants are being explored to support this aim.

Another major project Mr Behm is passionate about is the partnership with primary schools.

A range of activities including setting up playgrounds locally.

“It makes you feel good to also actually help people who are underprivileged.

“It makes me feel good that we can provide something on value to others that perhaps are doing a little bit tougher or developing as people.

“So, that’s the motivation from myself and I know that’s the motivation for many of us who give up our time as volunteers because we care about people.”

Rotary International has more than 1.4 million members across more than 200 countries, including members across Rotaract clubs for students and young professionals, Interact clubs for young leaders aged 12 to 18 in high schools and Earlyact clubs for primary school students.