Arrest in Noble Park after police pursuit

Police have arrested the alleged driver of a stolen vehicle in Noble Park following a pursuit through Melbourne’s south-east.

Officers spotted an allegedly stolen black Jeep Cherokee in the vicinity of the Dingley Bypass in Oakleigh South about 3am on Monday 14 July.

The vehicle continued throughout the suburbs of Clayton, Mount Waverley and Glen Waverley, reaching alleged speeds of up to 170km/h.

Police successfully deployed stop sticks on several occasions, including in the vicinity of Tooronga Road.

The Jeep allegedly refused to pull over before police declared a pursuit.

The vehicle finally came to a complete stop at a service station on Corrigan Road in Noble Park.

Officers arrested the alleged driver, a 27-year-old Hampton East man.

There were no injuries.

It is alleged that the Jeep was stolen from a Montrose address Sunday morning