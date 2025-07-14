Drug blitz in CBDs

Police have made 210 arrests in a three-month drug-detection operation in Dandenong, Noble Park and Springvale CBDs.

Among the arrests are alleged drug dealers trafficking heroin and methylamphetamine.

“In Springvale alone in the past 12 months, we have seen double the amount of drug trafficking offences detected compared to the previous year,” Sergeant James Frost from Greater Dandenong Neighbourhood Policing Unit said.

“That is due to the tireless work of our members who are targeting those who choose to prey on vulnerable members of the community with a drug addiction.

“The number of alleged drug offenders who we came into contact with police declined towards the end of this operation, purely because they were aware of our ongoing presence in the area.

“It was enough to deter a lot of people from making the wrong decision twice.”

However a man was arrested 11 times during the three-month operation.

The 54-year-old was charged with possessing methylamphetamine, failing to answer bail, and eight counts of contravening bail conditions.

He was remanded in custody.

Other arrests include:

On 2 April, a 22-year-old man was allegedly found with heroin in Springvale. He was charged with possessing a drug of dependence and was granted bail.

On 9 May, a 39-year-old man was arrested in Dandenong and charged with trafficking methylamphetamine. He was granted bail.

On 15 May, a 21-year-old woman was spoken to by police in Noble Park, before they uncovered quantities of methylamphetamine, GHB and cannabis, as well as a knife in her pocket/handbag. She was charged with possessing a drug of dependence and possessing a controlled weapon, and was granted bail.

On 23 May, a 34-year-old man from Caulfield was arrested in Springvale, and was allegedly found with cocaine. He was charged with trafficking a drug of dependence, and remanded in custody.

On 17 June, police arrested a 44-year-old man over the alleged possession of heroin in Springvale. He was charged and bailed.

All will face Dandenong Magistrates’ Court at later dates.

There were 114 penalty infringement notices and 45 cautions issued to people with small quantities of drugs, as well as contravening their bail conditions.

Police also provided referrals to local outreach services to support those experiencing homelessness, mental health or drug related issues.

There were several arrests for car theft, burglary, theft, assault, possess prohibited weapon, drive whilst suspended, criminal damage and handling stolen goods

Greater Dandenong Neighbourhood Policing Unit, officers from Springvale, Dandenong and the Greater Dandenong Divisional Response Unit, Transit Safety Division – with assistance from the Dog Squad, the Public Order Response Team (PORT), and Mounted Branch took part in the operation.

Similar operations will be undertaken in the future, police say.