‘Ham-fisted’ trafficker granted mercy

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A “ham-fisted” trafficker who accidentally shot his girlfriend while “mucking around” with a gun in Clyde North and falsely accused the victim’s brother has been granted “mercy” by a sentencing judge.

Anastassiou Papathanasiou, 44, pleaded guilty at the Victorian County Court to a string of charges including drug trafficking, recklessly causing injury and perjury in 2022.

His attempts to traffick were “ham-fisted” and “completely unsophisticated”, sentencing judge Duncan Allen said.

They reflected an “addled state of mind” and “chaotic lifestyle” at the time, as a result of drug addiction and mental illness.

It was “absolutely inevitable” that authorities intercepted his two mail-ordered packages of 9.9 kilograms of 1,4-butanediol – nearly five times the commercial traffickable amount.

It was also inevitable that Papathanasiou would be caught, Judge Allen stated.

The parcels were addressed to Papathanasiou’s girlfriend’s brother, and the nominated address was the girlfriend’s home where Papathanasiou was staying at the time.

His close associate’s phone number was listed as a contact number.

Papathanasiou was also charged with similar “unsophisticated” attempts to traffick consignments of methylamphetamine and cocaine.

The packages were addressed to himself, relatives or associates.

Papathanasiou was prohibited from having a gun at the time he accidentally shot his girlfriend in the leg on 17 December 2022.

Judge Allen accepted he had the gun out of fear, after the couple were victims of a serious aggravated burglary.

But it was no excuse, and another example of his “poor judgement” as a result of drugs and mental illness, the judge said.

As the man drove his girlfriend to hospital, they hatched a false story that her brother accidentally shot her. They later told the lie to police.

In a police raid of their home, officers seized the gun as well as an imitation gun and $11,000 cash.

Methylamphetamine, heroin, ketamine, cannabis, fentanyl products, 1,4-butanediol and cocaine were also found.

Police also found dashcam footage showing Papathanasiou driving while disqualified.

About $265,000 cash was discovered stashed in the body of a clothes dryer at another home.

The judge noted Papathanasiou had spiralled into a “raging drug habit” after being introduced to opioid medication for chronic, severe pain.

His offending was significantly driven by trying to fund his ice addiction and gambling while in “extremely fragile” mental health.

Since being bailed last year, Papathanasiou had made “positive” progress, including being free of drugs and alcohol.

He had complied with a CISP program, including counselling and medical appointments, drug screenings as well as a night curfew, Judge Allen noted.

He had emerged with “very good” rehabilitation prospects. His “profound”, “genuine” remorse warranted a merciful sentence.

Papathanasiou was jailed for three years, three months, and eligible for parole after serving 15 months.

He had already served 302 days in pre-sentence remand.