Police investigate e-scooter crash

Victotia Police are investigating after an e-scooter rider has been hospitalised after a collision with a vehicle in Dandenong this month.

The vehicle was travelling northwest on Princes Highway and attempting to turn right into Plunkett Road about 5.28pm on Friday 4 July, police say.

The e-scooter rider has allegedly struck the front left corner of the turning vehicle, with the rider landing in front of traffic travelling south from Plunkett Road.

Police are appealing for information or dash cam footage capturing the e-scooter rider before the collision.

Any information to Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol on 03 9767 1111 and quote reference number T20250017808.