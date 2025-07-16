Accused driver faces nearly 50 charges after police pursuit

A man is facing a long list of charges after an alleged stolen, speeding van crashed several times while being pursued by police across Melbourne on Friday 11 July.

Melbourne CIU detectives charged the 36-year-old Point Cook man with offences including car theft, 12 counts of reckless conduct endangering life, aggravated reckless exposure of a police officer to risk by driving, driving at dangerous speed, driving in a dangerous manner and two counts of dangerous driving while pursued by police.

Other charges were three counts of failing to stop on police direction, three counts of failing to render assistance after an accident, 17 counts of reckless conduct endangering serious injury, two counts each of unlicensed driving, theft and burglary as well as bail offences.

Police say the van was stolen on St Kilda Road about 5.40am on 11 July.

Officers, with assistance of the Air Wing, followed the white van through Dandenong, Footscray, Melbourne, Port Melbourne, Spotswood, Carnegie, Sunshine and Point Cook.

Police will allege the van collided with several parked and moving vehicles, while being driven erratically and at speed.

There were no serious injuries.

After crashing into a street sign at the intersection of Dunnings Road and Palmers Road in Point Cook, the van came to a stop just after 1pm.

The man was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital under police guard.

He is expected to appear before Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 16 July.