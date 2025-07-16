End of a 162-year era: Springvale’s post office to shut on Friday

by Sahar Foladi

An Australia Post branch on Springvale Road is set to permanently close its doors on Friday 18 July despite a community campaign and petition to keep it open.

Springvale MPs, Greater Dandenong Council, local councillors and community leaders supported the retention of the post shop, arguing it’s one of the most accessible for elderly residents in Springvale.

It will be the first time Springvale has been without a post office branch for more than 160 years, with the initial post shop opening in 1864.

Mulgrave MP Eden Foster initiated the campaign saying the closure negatively impacts residents of Springvale.

“This would force residents, many of whom already face economic or language barriers, to travel much further for essential services like bill payments, passport renewals, and Centrelink paperwork.

“For more than a century, the Springvale Post Shop has helped connect people, not only to loved ones but to government services and financial institutions.

“Australia Post has entirely failed the Springvale community by not properly notifying residents of the closure.

“With just (days) to go, many locals who pass the shop daily still are unaware of the post shop’s pending closure. This closure shows total disregard for the people who rely on this vital service.”

She says the post office is a “lifeline” for many in the community particularly from non-English speaking backgrounds.

Springvale is celebrated for its diverse population of Vietnamese, Cambodian, Chinese and Burmese communities.

An Australia Post spokesperson said it was a difficult decision to close the post shop due to a 30 per cent drop in customer visits over the past four years.

“Customers will still be able to access free 24/7 parcel lockers in central Springvale at 327 Springvale Road and the surrounding area is well serviced, with six post offices within a five kilometre radius, including Springvale South Post Office which is around two kilometres away and open Saturdays.”

The town’s Post Office Lane will be soon left without a post shop, which is located right next to the Post shop and named after it.

The lane is set for stage three of revitalisation works to install a canopy along the laneway’s full length.

The canopy element’s key feature is colourful lanterns which light up at night to bring the area to life and to ensure it becomes a “cherished icon” from afar.

It’s unclear when works will resume.