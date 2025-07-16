Man charged following Cranbourne police ramming in stolen car

Police have charged a Cranbourne West man after he allegedly rammed a police vehicle in Cranbourne yesterday.

Police spotted an orange Holden Commodore driving erratically near Golf Links Road at about 11.10am on Tuesday 15 July.

Officers attempted to intercept the car, which allegedly continued to do burnouts around a police vehicle.

The Holden then fled south on Narre Warren-Cranbourne Road.

It was followed by police and located in a carpark on Linsell Boulevard, a short time later, where a police vehicle pulled in behind it.

The driver allegedly rammed the police car several times before driving away.

The Holden then crashed into two other parked vehicles as it fled.

Police located the vehicle on Monahans Road in Cranbourne, where the male driver was arrested.

Officers searched the vehicle, which was allegedly stolen from Dandenong Road in Malvern East on 7 July, and located stolen items, drugs and firearm ammunition.

The 21-year-old Cranbourne West man was interviewed by detectives and has been charged with:

• aggravated reckless exposure of police officer to risk by driving

• intentionally expose emergency worker to risk by driving

• damage emergency services vehicle by reckless driving

• drive whilst exceeding prescribed concentration of drugs

• drive whilst disqualified

• theft of motor vehicle

• negligently deal with proceeds of crime

• possess drug of dependence

He was remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates Court later today (Wednesday 16 July).