Manufacturer fined $80,000 after worker loses finger

A Dandenong packaging manufacturer has been convicted and fined a total of $80,000 after a worker had a finger amputated due to using unguarded machinery.

Polycell Australia Pty Ltd, was sentenced at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on Monday 7 July after pleading guilty to failing to provide and maintain safe plant and a system of work and failing to notify WorkSafe of an incident.

The company was also ordered to pay $5,829 in costs.

In February 2023, a worker was operating machinery that produces bubble wrap envelopes through a series of rollers, folding mechanisms, heat sealing machines, and guillotines.

The worker attempted to remove material jammed in the envelope machine when her right hand was dragged back into a roller, causing serious injuries that required multiple surgeries, including the amputation of a finger.

WorkSafe was notified of the injury through a call from the worker’s partner, and the employer did not make an incident report until inspectors visited the workplace several days later.

The court heard WorkSafe had previously issued improvement notices to the company in relation to guarding on other machines at the same workplace.

It was reasonably practicable for Polycell Australia to install a permanent interlocked perimeter guard on the envelope machine, and to provide a system for safely fixing jams in the machine using a lock out, tag out procedure.

WorkSafe Executive Director Health and Safety Sam Jenkin said all Victorian workers should trust that their work environment protects them from risk of serious injury.

“There are simple methods to significantly reduce the risk of hands being injured or crushed when working with machinery, and yet these incidents are far too common.

“It’s very disappointing to see this incident go unreported for so long and we will not hesitate to take action against duty holders who try to avoid responsibility after failing their obligation to control health and safety risks.”