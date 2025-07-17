Casey launches 2025 Equipment and Training Grants

Casey Council has launched the 2025 Equipment and Training Grants program, offering up to $1,500 in funding to support local not-for-profit community groups.

Applications open on Monday 21 July and close on Friday 22 August, with successful applicants notified in November.

The grants can be used to purchase equipment that improves accessibility and participation, such as adaptive tools, ergonomic devices, raised garden beds, and multilingual resources, or to deliver training in areas like first aid, mental health, disability inclusion, cultural awareness, and leadership.

Groups can also fund training in areas like disability inclusion, cultural awareness, first aid, gender-based programs or sustainability.

City of Casey Mayor Cr Stefan Koomen said the increased funding reflects the Council’s commitment to supporting the diverse needs of the community.

“These grants empower local groups to grow stronger, safer, and more inclusive. Whether it’s a sports club needing coaching training or a multicultural group investing in language resources, we want to help them succeed,” he said.

“In previous years, these grants have provided training for Scout leaders, assisted with CPR training and provided sports equipment for local clubs.

“All of which helps to remove barriers and ensure more people can participate in community life. We’re proud to back local groups that are helping make that vision a reality.”

Council is especially encouraging applications from groups supporting people with disabilities, First Nations communities, LGBTQIA+ individuals, and environmental causes, which have historically been underrepresented.

For more information, to register for the info session, or to apply, visit: casey.vic.gov.au/equipment-training-grants