Trio charged over alleged armed robbery spree

A 19-year-old man and two Greater Dandenong boys have been arrested after a series of armed robberies and burglaries at businesses across Melbourne this month.

The man was arrested during a police raid of a Seaford address on 15 July.

North West Metro and Southern Metro regional crime squad detectives also seized a machete believed to have been used in the offending, police say.

The man has been charged with seven armed robberies, four attempted armed robberies, two aggravated burglaries with an offensive weapon, two attempted aggravated burglaries and eight thefts in Werribee, Tarneit, Truganina, Laverton North, Williams Landing, Oakleigh South, Vermont, Narre Warren South, Bentleigh East, Berwick, Beaconsfield, Clyde North, Cranbourne, Nunawading, and Mount Waverley.

The offending occurred between 11.40pm on Monday 30 June and 9.25pm on Wednesday 2 July, police say.

The man was remanded to appear before the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 16 July.

Two boys – a 15-year-old and 17-year-old from the Greater Dandenong area, were arrested on 4 July.

The 15-year-old was granted bail today by a children’s court while the 17-year-old remains in custody.