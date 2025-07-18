Council says ‘No’ to more gambling machines

by Sahar Foladi

As part of Greater Dandenong Council’s review into its gambling issues, the council is set to lobby Victoria’s Casino, Gaming and Liquor Regulation Minister to halt any new pokie machines in the municipality.

At a 14 July council meeting, councillor Lana Formoso moved an amendment for a meeting to be held with the minister Enver Erdogan and Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams.

This is as part of her advocacy to “desperately” cease any further electronic gaming machines (EGMs) in Greater Dandenong.

“I’m sick and tired of it.

“It’s like this silent cancer that no one talks about that’s eating away at our communities and families.

“They are so desperate, they think ‘I’m going to get my opportunity to win’ and that’s what happens when people become desperate – they gamble more.”

The report was first brought at a council meeting on 10 June but was deferred as councillors Rhonda Garad and Formoso pitched for a stronger stance.

Cr Formoso stated “there’s provision” for another 61 gaming machines in Greater Dandenong under the regional EGM cap.

Currently there are 928 electronic gaming machines in 14 pubs and clubs in the municipality, less than the cap of 989.

A Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) spokesperson has confirmed it hasn’t received applications for additional poker machines in Greater Dandenong.

“The VGCCC monitors venues for compliance with important harm safeguards requirements, including those in relation to minors and self-excluded persons gambling.

“The VGCCC will take appropriate enforcement action where there has been breaches of requirements of law.”

Despite being a low socio-economic area, City of Greater Dandenong has the second-highest pokies losses per adult in Victoria, with gamblers spending $138 million on electronic gaming machines (EGMs) in 2023-’24, according to the council report.

This is equivalent to $1,089 per adult, or losses of $378,000 a day. It is also equal to the cost of adequately feeding 46,000 children for a whole year.

A council report identified young men with limited formal education as susceptible to EGMs.

A Victorian Government spokesperson said they have worked on significant reforms to reduce gambling harms such as, mandatory closure periods from 4am-10am for gaming areas in all Victorian hotels and clubs, reducing spin rates on new gaming machines, reducing of how much gamblers can load onto a machine from $1000 down to $100, and limiting EFTPOS cash withdrawals to $500 per card in 24 hours.

“Gambling harm has consequences, not just for the person gambling but for everyone around them,” a Victorian Government spokespersons said.

“That’s why we’ve already passed nation-leading reforms that provide important protections and put control back in the hands of patrons.

“Our trial of account-based play for pokies machines is expected to start later this year – we’ll work hand in glove with the industry and stakeholders on this, and we’ll have more to say soon.”

The gaming machine regional cap will remain at its current level until 2042.