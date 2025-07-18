Timber bollards part of Browns Rd safety revamp

by Sahar Foladi

Timber bollards are being viewed as an imperfect solution for a roundabout trouble-spot in Browns Road, Noble Park amid residents’ escalating safety concerns.

The road is shared by residents, the trucks and semi-trailers from the nearby industrial zone, and is infamous for vehicles speeding, cutting corners and crashing into neighbourning yards.

Under a draft plan, Greater Dandenong Council has been working with residents on proposed solutions such as timber bollards, after the council recently removed damaged concrete bollards which it deemed as ‘illegal’.

Councillor Lana Formoso, who first brought the issue at previous council meetings, was disappointed by the timber bollards.

“The issue is they get knocked every couple of weeks. They get damaged, found half hanging, ripped out of the ground then we have to put in another one. It’s just this vicious cycle.

“I preferred the concrete ones, because they are sturdier.

“We have to make do with what we’ve got.”

As previously reported by Star Journal, council removed concrete bollards on the nature strip after it was damaged by a heavy vehicle.

It acted as a protection barrier between the roundabout, footpath and an adjacent house.

Patrick, who lives in the house in question, says the timber bollards proposal “doesn’t make sense” to him.

“We have to take what we’re given at this stage and hope they do work.”

His wife, Judith chased down the truck that damaged the bollards in October last year.

She was able to take down the vehicle registration number and also the driver’s license, which was passed onto the council.

In an email, Mr Manivasagasivam stated that when quotes for the replacement bollards are obtained council can progress its insurance claims for “costs associated with the damage in October, utilising the information provided by residents.”

For now, Council is to fund the replacement of the bollards as there’s no federal blackspot-funding left for the intersection.

The draft plan also includes speed cushions on the approach and departure legs of Browns Road, removal of the traffic island on the southern leg, installation of line marking and additional line marking treatments to narrow lane width on Wren Drive

“The proposed treatments are expected to reduce vehicle speeds at the intersection and provide additional manoeuvring space for larger vehicles, while reducing the likelihood of the bollards being struck,” council’s acting city futures executive director, Brett Jackson said.

“Further details, including timeline and budget, will be determined once consultation is complete and the plan is finalised.

“Council’s allocation of Federal Government Black Spot funding was put towards a range of projects, but this did not include the bollards on Browns Road.”

As part of Federal Blackspot Program funding, council installed a number of traffic calming treatments on Browns Road last year which reduced traffic speeds.