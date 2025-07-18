Train disruptions during level-crossing works

Due to the Level Crossing Removal Project works, buses will replace trains on the Cranbourne and Pakenham lines between Westall, Berwick, and Cranbourne from 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 18, to the last service on Sunday, July 20.

Piling and utility relocation have begun on the Webster Street, Dandenong level crossing.

Going on to roads, the outbound entry from Clyde Road, Berwick, to the Princes Freeway will close from 8pm on Sunday, 27 July until early November.

The Princes Freeway itself in Berwick will close in both direction between the Princes Highway ad O’Shea Road on Saturday, 23 August and Sunday, 24 August.

Going back to the local train lines, buses will once more replace trains on sections of both Cranbourne and Pakenham lines from 8:30pm on Friday, 1 august to the last service on Wednesday, 13 August.

The Department of Transport have noted that some works may be cancelled or postponed closer to start times due to changing weather conditions.

For more information about major transport projects, visit bigbuild.vic.gov.au

For real-time traffic conditions, visit traffic.transport.vic.gov.au

The latest public transport information and network status is available at ptv.vic.gov.au or in the PTV mobile app.