Speeding teen caught in Emerald

A ‘P’ plater driver has been caught by Police speeding in Emerald yesterday.

The 19-year-old probationary driver was fined and will lose his licence after being caught travelling at a very excessive speed in Emerald.

Police from the Highway Patrol detected the teen’s vehicle travelling at 126 km/h in an 80km/h zone along Wellington Road on Thursday 17 July.

The driver was issued with a $865 fine and a six-month licence suspension.

Victoria Police are reminding all motorists that speeding is dangerous and not worth the risk.

