Council’s pets policy open to feedback

Greater Dandenong’s future direction on dangerous dogs, stray cats and animal welfare is open for public feedback.

The council is running a survey to help form its 2025-‘29 Domestic Animal Management Plan (DAMP).

The plan covers issues such as promoting responsible pet ownership, raising awareness through education and incentives, reducing the risk of dangerous and nuisance pet behaviour, and encouraging pet registration and identification.

“We want to hear your feedback on how our local laws are working, your ideas on key topics like reducing dangerous dog behaviour, the cat curfew, and how we can better educate the community about responsible pet ownership,” deputy mayor Sophie Tan said.

“Even if it’s just something you would like to see more of—we’re listening.”

The survey will run until Monday 28 July at yoursay.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/DAMP