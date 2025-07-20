Two men charged after police raid Notting Hill home

Two men have been charged after an allegedly stolen vehicle was followed by police to a home in Notting Hill.

The Subaru Impreza vehicle was spotted by police a fast-food restaurant car park at the corner of Wellington and Dandenong roads in Clayton about 12.15am on Friday, 18 July.

Officers attempted to intercept the vehicle but it was immediately driven away at a fast rate of speed, police say.

The Air Wing followed the car to an address in Elwood Street, Notting Hill.

Two men were arrested, and a 3D printer and a shotgun were allegedly found by police.

A 30-year-old Dandenong man was charged with being a prohibited person with a firearm, car theft, possessing cartridge ammunition, possessing an article for burglary, theft or cheating, and disqualified driving.

A 39-year-old Notting Hill man was charged with being a prohibited person with a firearm, possessing an explosive substance, making an improvised explosive device and possessing a drug of dependence.

Both were remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Sunday 19 July.