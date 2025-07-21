Hazardous material found at factory fire

Heavy smoke has billowed from a hazardous factory-fire in Dandenong on Sunday 20 July.

Fire fighters donned breathing apparatus to launch an internal attack on the smoky fire at the 800-square-metre factory on Short Street after getting the callout at 10.51pm.

“After the fire was extinguished, firefighters identified some hazardous materials,” a Fire Rescue Victoria spokesperson said.

“(They) notified the Environmental Protection Authority Victoria, WorkSafe Victoria and Melbourne Water.”

“The scene was handed to the owner to work with the EPA and WorkSafe on further clean up.”

The fire was deemed under control at 11.31pm.

A community warning was issued for smoke in the area.