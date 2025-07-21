New dead-bird cluster found in Dandenong

Further dead birds have since been found in Dandenong, with still no conclusive cause of death for more than suspectedly-poisoned 150 corellas and other birds at Springvale South this month.

The Conversation Regulator has urged for public information on the incidents.

“It’s illegal and dangerous to poison wildlife, and we’re calling on the community to come forward with any information they might have that will help us to track down whoever is responsible,” a CR spokesperson said.

“We would remind the community to please avoid feeding wild birds because this can potentially promote spread of disease.”

The CR continues to suspect that the birds found in Springvale South on the 12-13 July weekend were poisoned.

Most of the birds were Little Corella, as well as some Long-billed Corella, Crested Pigeon and non-native pigeons.

Seven little corellas are being treated at Healesville Sanctuary.

Testing by Agriculture Victoria has ruled out the high-pathogenicity avian influenza H5N1.

Toxin testing is underway.

Other dead birds – a long-billed corella and non-native pigeons – were found at Norine Cox Reserve, Dandenong on Thursday 17 July.

An Agriculture Victoria spokesperson warned the community not to touch sick or dead birds, in case they are infected with H5N1.

“Instead take photos, note the location, and report clusters of five or more sick birds or wildlife to DEECA.

“Report even one sick or dead penguin or pelican, bird of prey, black swan or marine mammal.

“While the H5N1 strain of avian influenza is not in Australia, reporting will be key to early detection and following any reports we will evaluate the need for diagnostic testing or other investigation.”

Any information on the Springvale South and Dandenong incidents to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au

Report sick birds or wildlife to DEECA on https://forms.bio.vic.gov.au/wildlife-influenza-investigation or call 136 186.