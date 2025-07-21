Popular push for Doveton kids’ pool

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A 2100-strong petition is pushing for a kids’ shallow pool and other children’s water facilities to be reinstated at Casey Council’s revamped Doveton Pool in the Park.

Doveton Eumemmerring Township Association’s online petition was tabled at a council meeting on 15 June, railing against the council’s preferred water-free stage-2 design.

Councillors unanimously voted for the petition to be considered by Casey’s chief executive Glenn Patterson.

Last year, the council fully funded the $7.92 million stage-1 of the project to rebuild the 50-metre pool and splash pad and shut down the waterslides and toddler pools.

In a recent public survey, the council pitched a largely hydrophobic stage-2 including a district-level playground, “kick-about grass” areas, sand/water play, nature play, picnic facilities and toilets.

DETA chair Joshua Oostwoud was disappointed that a kids’ pool, upgraded splash pad and waterslides were not even listed as options.

The pool would be less attractive to families, as a result, he says.

“The kids’ (water) options need to be present to make the pool a viable option.”

Mr Ooostwoud says the petition with more than 2000 signatures shows overwhelming local support for the cause.

It carries weight, as does having Doveton resident and former DETA chair Stefan Koomen as mayor, he says.

“The feedback is he’s very supportive and wants to respect the community’s wishes.”

In 2021, DETA’s ‘Save Doveton Pool’ campaign forced Casey to reverse plans to shut down the 50-metre and childrens pools and retain the area as parkland only.

Mayor Koomen has personally campaigned to regain kids aqua facilities including a shallow pool at Doveton.

He says the presented stage-2 options had been based on a masterplan backed by Casey’s former administrators.

But the public’s “strong voice” would be “taken on board”, he said.

“(The community consultation) will come back to Council, as well as the petition that the community has done will be considered in the report by Council.

“We want to make sure that the upgrades will be of benefit to the community for the next five decades.

“We want to make sure that it’s a sustainable and family-friendly facility.”

In the recent Casey 2025=’26 budget, $9.8 million was committed to the project.

The Federal Government has pitched in $7.5 million for stage-2.