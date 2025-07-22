Dig deep for ASRC Winter Food Drive

Dandenong is being asked to dig deep with donations for Asylum Seeker Resource Centre’s annual winter food drive this Saturday (26 July).

The cost-of-living crisis is putting surging numbers of asylum seekers and refugees in need of help, according to the ASRC.

Struggling to afford life’s basic essentials and with no income, more than 1200 rely on the ASRC Foodbank each month.

This includes being able to shop for free groceries once a week at the ASRC Refugee Resource Hub in Dandenong.

“In Dandenong alone, we’re supporting 37 per cent more clients than this time last year,” ASRC Foodbank and partnerships coordinator Kate Quin said.

“I don’t think there’s any of us that can’t relate to that trepidation at the checkout when you’re wondering what your groceries are going to come to.

“So that’s just something we can take away from our members so that they can come in here and shop once a week and know that they can get all their groceries for free.

To ensure donations meet the community’s real needs, the ASRC has made a most-needed list of donations to drop off at the Refugee Resource Hub on Saturday.

These are pantry staples such as:

– tuna in oil

– coconut cream or milk

– honey, peanut butter, jam

– tinned vegetables (peas, corn, carrots, tomatoes)

– dried fruit/nuts

– dried legumes (chickpeas, lentils, mung beans, etc)

– vegetable/olive oil (750mL-1L)

– biscuits

Personal care items such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant and razors are also requested.

To drop off donations, go to 205 Thomas Street Dandenong (rear entrance via Oldham Lane) on Saturday 26 July, 10am-2pm.

Food can also be donated via Coles Online at asrc.org.au/ways-to-give/donate-food