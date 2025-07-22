Lucky winner with a baby on the way

A Noble Park man is celebrating a remarkable turnaround, with a baby on the way and a life-enhancing $900,000 TattsLotto win bringing new hope after a challenging period.

The victorious man held one of the seven division one winning entries nationally in TattsLotto draw 4591, drawn Saturday 19 July 2025. Each division one winning entry bagged $913,127.93.

The winning entry was not registered to The Lott Members Club, which means officials from The Lott had no way of notifying the winner of his life-changing lottery loot and had to wait for him to check his ticket and come forward.

“I’m so happy and excited! I can’t stop smiling!” he said while speaking to an official from The Lott.

“I told my wife, who is pregnant, and we can’t believe it.

“It’s been a struggle in recent years, but it feels like everything is coming together. This and a baby on the way. I just feel like the luckiest person ever.

“I’m most definitely going to help others and donate to charity. I’ve been blessed now, so I want to pay it forward.

“I feel like a whole new person. Nothing can ruin my mood!”

His winning entry was purchased from Noble Park News & Tatts, 21-22 Douglas Street, Noble Park.

Noble Park News & Tatts owner Sean Guan said he was over the moon to sell another division one winning entry.

“It was a big surprise when I first heard the news!” he said.

“I really appreciate the winner for supporting our local business.

“I think this is the 18th division one winning entry we’ve sold. The last time we sold one was in 2022, which was a syndicate.

“We hope to continue selling more winning tickets and that this prize helps our winner and their whole family!”

The winning numbers in TattsLotto draw 4591 on 19 July 2025 were 7, 42, 36, 17, 15 and 22, while the supplementary numbers were 34 and 9.

Across Australia, there were seven division one winning entries in TattsLotto draw 4591 – four in Victoria, and one each in South Australia, Queensland and Tasmania.