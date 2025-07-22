Petition to protect native birds after mass-deaths in Greater Dandenong

by Sahar Foladi

A national online petition has called to better protect native birds after more than 150 dead birds in Springvale shocked the wider community.

Swati Kochhar, of Sydney, started the petition, referencing the Springvale’s mass positioning of corellas, pigeons and others.

“We cannot stand by as more precious lives are lost,” she said.

“This petition is not merely for the birds who have lost their lives but for the ones still fluttering their wings against threats.

“We propose that relevant authorities take such cases of nature vandalism more seriously and increase penalties for such cruel activities, enhancing the enforcement efforts and investing in educational programs to cultivate respect for wildlife.”

The petition has garnered 779 signatures so far.

In Victoria under the POCTA Act, a person may be liable to penalty of $50,877.50 for individuals (250 penalty units) and $122,106 for corporations or up to two years imprisonment for aggravated cruelty when the offence results in the death of an animal or seriously disables them.

“Our native birds play a crucial role in maintaining the balance of our ecosystem. They control pests, dispose of waste, and spread seeds,” Ms Kochhar said in her statement.

“Their decline can potentially send shock-waves across our ecological system, disrupting the fine balance of nature.”

As reported by Star Journal, further dead birds – a long-billed corella and non-native pigeons – were found at Norine Cox Reserve, in Dandenong on Thursday 17 July.

Volunteer wildlife carer of 35 years, Michele Phillips was one of the first responders to the horror in Springvale South over the weekend on 12-13 July.

She also found another 50 dead pigeons in the same location of Springvale shopping centre the next day.

She has also signed the petition and shared it on her social media urging everyone to sign it saying, “People need to know you can’t walk away from this cruelty.”

Meanwhile, signs are up in the car park of the Springvale South shopping centre warning the public not to feed the birds and “Heavy Fines Apply.”

Only seven birds survived the poisoning over the weekend and are currently in care at Healesville Sanctuary.

A Conservation Regulator spokesperson has urged for anyone with information

“It’s illegal and dangerous to poison wildlife, and we’re calling on the community to come forward with any information they might have that will help us to track down whoever is responsible.”

“We would remind the community to please avoid feeding wild birds because this can potentially promote spread of disease.”

If you have any knowledge of either incident, please report it on 136 186 or call Crime Stoppers Victoria.