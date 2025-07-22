Retiree pleads for return of stolen e-bike

by Sahar Foladi

A retired Doveton man is pleading for the return of his e-bike as it’s his only source of transport.

Krystof Karon used to ride his FIIDO M3 e-bike to get about, including the Endeavour Hills Tennis Club where he is a member.

As any other regular day, he rode to the club, parked his e-bike within eyesight so he could observe it every now and then.

Panic crept in when he couldn’t spot his e-bike. He was only quick enough to run over and see it driven away on the back of a ute.

“My only joy was riding the bike and hitting the ball at the tennis club with a couple of friends.

“I forgive this person whoever did this, they don’t know what they’re doing.

“I didn’t expect this to happen because it was in the middle of the day, the space was open, everything is visible, the area was fenced and safe.”

The culprits had apparently cut the tall perimeter fence with pliers to get to the e-bike.

Mr Karon didn’t have his glasses on at the time, so he couldn’t catch the car registration number.

According to him, the club has been requesting the site’s owner Casey Council to install CCTV in response to prior incidents.

Casey connected communities manager Callum Pattie said council is aware of the incident and is working to support the club.

“Council encourages tenants of Council facilities to raise concerns relating to CCTV and other community safety matters directly with the Council.

“All criminal matters, such as theft of property, should be reported directly to Victoria Police for investigation.

“Council officers have been made aware of the reported theft and have referred the matter to the relevant maintenance and safety teams for further action.

“A site assessment will be conducted by the Community Safety team, and Council will continue to support the club throughout the process.”

He had the e-bike for three years, a unique style with big wheels valued at $1450 on Pedl site and lower on other sites.

A Police report has been filed.

Endeavour Hills Tennis Club was contacted for comment.