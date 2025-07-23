By Dongyun Kwon

Seven little corellas from Springvale are returned back in the wild after a week under the care of veterinary teams at Healesville Sanctuary’s Australian Wildlife Health Centre on Monday 21 July.

Only eight little corellas survived the suspected mass poisoning that led to the death of more than 200 corellas, pigeons and other birds at the Springvale South shopping centre on Athol Road over the weekend between 12 and 14 July.

Unfortunately, one of them did not survive.

The other seven were back to the wild in stable condition after being looked after by the local vet teams.

Conservative Regulator spokesperson continue to urge anyone with information to report it to Crime Stoppers Victoria.

Agriculture Victoria ruled out disease including high pathogenicity avian influenza, as the cause of death of these birds.

It encourages the community not to touch sick or dead birds, instead take photos, note the location and report clusters five or more dead birds or wildlife to DEECA on 136 186.

If you have any knowledge of either incident, please report it on 136 186 or call Crime Stoppers Victoria.