Dandenong Library set for $471K upgrade

Greater Dandenong Library is set for a major upgrade after securing a $318,550 State Government grant.

The $471,858 project, also partly funded by Greater Dandenong Council, will create improved parenting facilities, a multi-faith space and quiet study room.

Greater Dandenong community executive director Peta Gillies said project designs will be finalised this year, with construction expected to start in mid-2026.

The State Government grant was part of a $4 million-plus 2024-’25 Living Libraries Infrastructure program.

It funded infrastructure at 19 libraries across the state.