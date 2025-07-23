Early-years provider named for Keysborough hub

The early-years provider for the soon-to-open Keysborough Community Hub has been named.

Springvale Service for Children will oversee early childhood programs including kindergarten and long day care. A total of 120 places will be offered across the programs.

SSC was announced by Greater Dandenong Council as the successful applicant, following what the council said was a rigorous selection process.

The hub will also feature Maternal and Child Health support, parenting programs and community spaces designed to foster connection and wellbeing for families and their children.

“Springvale Service for Children is a well-established not-for-profit organisation with a strong reputation for community-led, inclusive and culturally responsive early years education,” Greater Dandenong deputy mayor Sophie Tan said.

“The organisation currently manages four other early years services within the City of Greater Dandenong including its flagship Springvale facility.

“It brings deep local knowledge and experience to this important new service.”

The council says it will continue to work closely with SSC in the lead-up to the hub’s official opening to support licensing, enrolment and community engagement processes.

The hub is expected to open this year.