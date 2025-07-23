Star expands with acquisition of iconic Lanyon newspapers

SA Today has continued its growth across regional Australia with the acquisition of five historic mastheads from the Lanyon family Mildura, marking a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to strong, independent local journalism.

From 1 September 2025, SA Today will take ownership of the Sunraysia Daily, Swan Hill Guardian, Gannawarra Times, Broken Hill Times and North West Farmer, all titles with deep roots in their communities and a proud heritage shaped over more than a century by four generations of the Lanyon family.

The acquisition builds on SA Today’s momentum over the past five years, which has seen it emerge as one of Australia’s most ambitious regional media companies. The group has started and revitalised historic publications across South Australia, Queensland, Victoria and the Northern Territory, including The Port Lincoln Times and The Border Watch in South Australia, Hamilton Spectator and Portland Observer in Victoria, and The Centralian Today and Tennant Creek Today in the Northern Territory.

“This is another important step in SA Today’s mission to rebuild regional journalism from the ground up,” said Paul Thomas, managing director of Star News Group and SA Today.

Mr Thomas said the Lanyon family’s legacy would be respected and built upon.

“The Lanyons have nurtured some of the best regional publications in the country. We feel a real responsibility to honour that tradition and carry it forward,” he said.

“We believe in the value of public interest journalism – not just in the capital cities, but in the places where it’s most under threat. These are communities that need a strong local voice and deserve professional, well-resourced reporting on the issues that affect them.”

SA Today, backed by Thomas and media strategist Damian Morgan, now oversees 59 newspaper titles nationally – all with a focus on hyperlocal news, public accountability, and digital transformation.

Mr Thomas said the company’s success lay in a belief that regional media matters.

“Good journalism connects people. It strengthens civic life, keeps decision-makers accountable, and tells the stories no one else will,” he said. “Our goal is to ensure every one of these newspapers remains rooted in its community, with reporters who live locally, understand their patch, and put the people first.”

Ross Lanyon said the sale was about ensuring continuity of purpose.

“We’ve always seen ourselves as custodians, not just owners,” Mr Lanyon said. “This decision ensures these newspapers will continue to serve their communities with purpose and integrity. We believe SA Today shares those values.”

Mr Thomas added that SA Today’s approach was deliberately different from the consolidation seen elsewhere in the media.

“Local journalism is under threat with the traditional revenues being stripped by the world’s largest digital platforms,” he said.

“Sadly, smaller independent owners are finding it more and more difficult.

“We have a scale and strong backend that provides benefit but we are determined to keep local public interest journalism across regional Australia alive. There has never been a more important time for the government to step up and keep the digital platforms to account and move forward with the digital incentive urgently.”