Indigenous VET program launched

A first-of-its-kind VET program launched this week at Alex Wilkie Nature Reserve, Springvale South is giving Indigenous secondary school students a culturally grounded pathway into careers in conservation and land management.

The six-month pilot, based across southern Melbourne, offers a Certificate II in Conservation and Land Management and is tailored specifically to support Indigenous youth through a blend of traditional knowledge and Western science.

The program is being delivered in partnership with local schools, Indigenous leaders, and environmental experts; and features a mix of in-classroom learning, on-Country experiences, fieldwork and hands-on workshops.

Mentorship from Elders and Indigenous professionals is also built into the curriculum, placing cultural identity and connection to land at the heart of the program.

Debbie Edwards, Student Services Leader at Hampton Park Secondary College, said that “this is more than a pathway into conservation and land management, it’s about creating opportunities, building confidence, and valuing Indigenous knowledge in working on Country”.

Hampton Park Secondary College is one of the participating schools in the program, with principal Wayne Haworth saying the initiative reflects a strong commitment to meaningful and culturally inclusive education.

“This groundbreaking initiative benefits Indigenous youth both locally and more broadly,” Haworth said.

“I am incredibly proud that we are continuously striving to offer exciting new learning opportunities and pathways to benefit our students.”

If successful, the pilot program is expected to expand to more schools in the coming years, offering even more students the chance to learn, grow, and walk in both worlds, environmental science and cultural heritage.