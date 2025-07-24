Man arrested in Noble Park over alleged shooting

Special Operations Group police have arrested a man in Noble Park over an alleged shooting earlier this month.

The 41-year-old Carrum Downs man was arrested and charged on 23 July with being a prohibited person with a firearm, breaching a firearm prohibition order, possessing firearm-related items, trafficking methylamphetamine and possessing ammunition.

A firearm, drugs and an array of firearm related parts were seized by police.

He was to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court that day.

Armed Crime Squad detectives say emergency services were called just before midnight on Wednesday 9 July to Princes Street, Hampton.

A 38-year-old Hampton man, and a 23-year-old Hampton woman approached a stationary vehicle before the man was shot in the upper body, police say.

He was hospitalised with serious injuries.

The woman was not physically.

Police believe the incident was targeted and parties involved were known to each other.