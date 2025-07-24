New Tech School coming to Dandenong by 2026

By Ava Cashmore

The Victorian Government has unveiled plans for a new Tech School in Dandenong, set to open in the second half of 2026.

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams released architectural drawings of the Dandenong Tech School, which will be located at Chisholm Institute’s Dandenong campus.

The facility will provide hands-on STEM learning and high-tech programs for around 13,500 students, from 23 local secondary schools.

Students will also be receiving free bus transport from their regular schools.

Programs will run alongside standard schooling, allowing students to participate without leaving their current education pathways.

The Dandenong Tech School is one of six new facilities being delivered across the state.

Others are planned for Brimbank, Hume, Wangaratta and Warrnambool, with the Frankston Tech School due to open next term.

“We are backing students to learn beyond the classroom, keeping them engaged and building the vital STEM skills they need for the jobs of tomorrow,” Ms Williams said.

“Victoria’s Tech Schools provide unique learning environments that inspire students to pursue STEM study and career pathways, and the education centres we’re delivering in Dandenong will be no exception.”