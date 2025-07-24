Pokies card trial set for Greater Dandenong

by Sahar Foladi

The State Government’s new gambling trial for Greater Dandenong is welcomed by advocates.

But a local councillor says it doesn’t go far enough to curb a “predatory” industry, describing the trial as “lipstick on a pig.”

The new trial requires a mandatory account-based play on gaming machines with YourPlay.

People gambling at these venues will use the electronic card to set loss limits and the cards can be obtained on-the-spot at the venues.

Venues and their staff will be supported though the trial period with staff training, communication materials and in-venue support.

The trial is set to kick start at 43 selected venues in Monash, Greater Dandenong and Ballarat from September to November.

Greater Dandenong has the second-highest pokies losses per adult in Victoria, with gamblers spending $138 million on electronic gaming machines (EGMs) in 2023-’24, according to the council report.

This is equivalent to $1,089 per adult, or losses of $378,000 a day. It is also equal to the cost of adequately feeding 46,000 children for a whole year.

City of Greater Dandenong councillor Rhonda Garad urges for real reforms saying while the reform is the beginning, it’s not targeting the “predatory industry.”

“It’s a welcome start, but in some ways it’s just lipstick on a pig-focusing on individual gamblers while ignoring the predatory industry; we also need real reforms to minimise community harm, like banning ads and inducements, redesigning venues with light and clocks, limiting hours, mandating trained staff, and forcing the industry to prove it’s not causing harm.

“Electronic gaming machines extract millions of dollars from our community each year, and the harm is not equally distributed.

“In Greater Dandenong, the impact is up to eight times greater than in more affluent areas.

“This is money taken directly from families—often those already struggling—resulting in severe financial distress and life-altering consequences.”

Alliance for Gambling Reform director of policy, leaderships council and government engagement, Rebeca Paterson agrees with councillor Garad’s viewpoints but says the card play together with loss limit is proven to be effective in gambling harm reduction.

“This is something we’ve been advocating for long time so we’re very excited that at least a trial is happening with intention that this will become permanent.

“In terms of reducing the harms to players, we know this is the best way to reduce the impacts of gambling on individuals’ families and communities.

“It’s enough time to trail the technology and get understand of how players respond to it, whether the government needs to provide more training to staff members, additional collateral required to assist players to make the transition.”

Ms Paterson says the trial will impact the gambling industry to an extend through reduction in profits.

In response to Councillor Lana Formoso’s strong stance against any new pokies in Greater Dandenong, Ms Paterson says the alliance would “love to see that happen” but its not something achievable in the near future.

City of Greater Dandenong Council passed their review into gambling issues at the council meeting on Monday 14 July after it was deferred by councillors Lana Formoso and Rhonda Garad who voiced for real change with impact for Greater Dandenong.

Councillor Formoso pushed for a meeting with Victoria’s Casino, Gaming and Liquor Regulation Minister to halt any new pokie machines as reported previously.

Meanwhile, Cr Garad calls for overall structural changes to the gambling industry, which relies on psychology, rather than the gambler.

She calls for changes to overall venue design, introduction of natural light, restrictions on 24/7 access and trained staff who can “intervene and support individual in real time.”

“This industry has spent millions perfecting the art of destroying people’s lives, they know what attracts people’s eyes, what will keep them sitting there, mindlessly pouring money in when the money return is so miniscule.

“More cynically our state government is the biggest addict of this predatory industry. If you take out what the state government makes out of gambling, its budget would virtually collapse.”

Councillor Garad says she has worked in community health alongside a team of councillors which involved psychological, family, financial councillors that “went in and picked up pieces.”

“As much as that whole team were extraordinary, you never forget the look on the faces of children who haven’t eaten for long time, have watched extreme domestic violence because the financial strains, who are taken away temporarily from family put in foster care, hadn’t had school uniforms to wear.

“All that financial deprivation and others because a parent or both spend their time in gambling centres and these kids have to look after themselves at home.

“The impact of this is lifelong for them and kids watch-you get this intergenerational effect – it’s so utterly destroying.”

Victoria’s Casino, Gaming and Liquor Regulation Minister, Enver Erdogan says these are “major reforms” towards prevention of gambling harm across the state.

“This trial is an important first step – helping people take control of their gambling and make better choices.”