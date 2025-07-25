Two deaths investigated at Dandenong North house

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a house in Dandenong North.

Emergency services were called to a property on Kaye Court just before 1.30pm on Friday 25 July.

The woman has been yet to be identified, police say.

A man was located with injuries outside the house.

Medical treatment was commenced, but he died at the scene.

At this stage investigators are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

The exact circumstances surrounding the deaths are yet to be determined and investigations remain ongoing.

It is believed the woman and man are known to each other.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au