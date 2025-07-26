A shot at changing lives

By Ava Cashmore

Southern Cross Kids’ Camps (SCKC) will again bring the local community together for a day of golfing at their second Casey Golf Day.

To be held at Berwick-Montuna Golf Club on Friday, 14 November 2025, the event supports SCKC’s mission to provide respite, joy, and hope to children aged 7–11 who have experienced abuse and neglect.

The organisation operates 18 camps across six states, with each camp relying entirely on donations and sponsorships.

The Casey camp works specifically with children from the City of Casey, Pakenham, and Frankston areas.

Each child is partnered with a trained volunteer “Buddy” for the five-day program, receiving one-on-one care and attention.

The camp structure works to imitate family members, hoping to give kids the feeling of security.

The children refer to staff members as Uncles and Aunties, and are also paired with buddies, who are like their siblings while on camp.

According to SCKC, it costs around $500 to send one child to camp and $35,000 to fund a full camp for both children and volunteers.

Volunteer of over 20 years and Golf Day Coordinator, Paul Harding, said, “I can honestly say it is the best week of my year. Seeing so much joy and excitement given to these vulnerable kids who are doing it tough is extremely fulfilling.

“It’s a great day at a local course with awesome prizes. And best of all it’s for a great cause.”

Another Golf Day Coordinator, Wendy Tucker, said, “a week of happy memories can change [the kids’] lives.”

At the event, raffle tickets will also be on sale.

For further information, contact Paul on 0435 846 314 or email teeoffforgood@sckc.org.au.

Tickets and team registration: https://events.humanitix.com/tee-off-for-good-golf-day