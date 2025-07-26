Looking Back

100 years ago

30 July 1925

SUCCESSFUL TWO DAYS FAIR

Noble Park’s new public hall was officially declared open amid a blaze of colour and light on Friday evening by the Hon. Frank Groves M.L.A In conjunction with the opening, a fair was held, organised by the Ladies’ Social Aid committee. The citizens rose to the occasion splendidly and spent money freely, realising it was for a good cause. The hall is under the guidance of trustees and a committee of management. Financial assistance will be necessary for some time to come, as the there are certain liabilities in repayments for the cost of erecting the hall and the furnishings. Mainly due to the efforts of the ’Ladies’ Committee , the debt on the old hall had been wiped off in 6 months and it would be hoped that the ladies would be able to wipe off the debt of the new hall in the same space of time. The ladies had made a start by donating the foundation stone for the new hall.

50 years ago

24 July 1975

New system ‘is pathetic’

The introducing of one-way traffic in Foster, Thomas and Walker Sts., Dandenong, was described as “pathetic for traders in the area” yesterday. The manageress of Just Jeans in Foster St. said “Traffic now travelling through the intersection is going away from Dandenong. Trading on this corner was bad enough before – now it’s going to be worse than ever. I drove through here on Sunday night and nearly had heart failure when I saw what they had done. They should have put lights here.” The manager of a surf gear shop said he had “lost” five five carparking spaces from the front of his shop.

20 years ago

25 July 2005

Homestead artefacts dug up as freeway approaches.

Historic finds.

Foundations of what is believed to be Dandenong’s oldest homestead have been unearthed by archaeologists working with the Eastlink freeway construction team. Excavations last week uncovered brick foundations, concrete posts and an old well at the site in Heyington Crescent, Dandenong North. Anthony Havers, spokesman for Theiss John Holland, said the archaeologists had uncovered the foundations of the Oakwood Park estate homestead, one of the first properties built in Dandenong dating to about 1860.

5 years ago

28 July 2020

No Football

Football Victoria (FV) has officially cancelled all senior competitions in metropolitan Melbourne this season in the wake of a spike in Covid-19 cases. With metropolitan Melbourne back into stage 3 lockdown, FV has announced that all senior competitions, including NFL and community leagues will not proceed or resume as fixtured – with alternative competitions and football opportunities over the spring and summer to be discussed, but based on an opt-in basis with clubs. “Following the Victorian Government’s decision to reintroduce lockdown restrictions due to the number of active coronavirus cases, Football Victoria is announcing a series of changes to it’s competition structures for the remainder of 2020” an FV statement read. “The decisions made by FV have always been made with the intension of enabling as many people as possible. However, despite the best efforts of our amazing clubs and their volunteers, FV staff and every one of the game’s stakeholders, it will be impossible to run complete competitions for every age group and level.”

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society