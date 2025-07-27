Van driver wanted after pedestrian seriously injured

Police have released CCTV footage of a van involved in a serious collision with an elderly pedestrian in Noble Park Noth.

A 76-year-old woman was crossing Eagle Drive while walking on Barkers Road when struck by the van about 6.30am on Saturday 5 July, police say.

She suffered serious upper body injuries.

The Noble Park North woman, who does not speak English, was able to indicate where she lives.

The driver of the van dropped her off outside her home before driving away, according to police.

The pair did not allegedly exchange details.

The woman was later assessed by paramedics and transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators have released CCTV footage and an image of the van believed to be involved in the incident.

Any information, dashcam or CCTV footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au