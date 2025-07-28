Solidarity call by Druze community

by Sahar Foladi

Faith leaders, councillors, MP’s and the wider community stood in solidarity with a Druze community event calling for peace in Syria.

The Druze community predominantly reside in the city of Sweida in southern Syria where sectarian clashes has led to the persecution of Druze people – an ethnoreligious minority – by the Bedouin tribe and government forces.

The Druze community in the Kingston and Greater Dandenong council areas have connections and families in Syria, and are concerned for their loved ones.

Druze Community Charity of Victoria president Sam Raydan says the community is heartbroken and outraged by reports of recent events.

“We echo the pain of the thousands of Druze Australians who are watching helplessly as their families and communities in Syria endure this violence.

“Many have lost loved ones, while others wait in fear for news of those missing or held hostage.

“We are speaking on behalf of real families here in Australia whose brothers, sisters, parents and children are at risk.

“These acts are not only crimes against individuals, they are an assault on our culture, our faith, and our people.”

The solidarity event held on Sunday 27 July by the Druze Community Charity of Victoria at their centre in Keysborough demanded for their voice to be heard.

Former Kingston mayor and a councillor in his second term, Hadi Saab is of Druze heritage.

He is concerned for the Druze community, as well as the safety of his three uncles and his auntie along with their families in Sweida.

“We couldn’t get in contact with one of my cousins for 36 hours.

“We didn’t know where he was, and he was helping in the hospital even though he’s a dentist.

“They went into the hospital and killed some medical professionals. We were scared he was one of them but thankfully he’s alive.”

Two of his other cousins are studying engineering and architecture but they can’t leave their house now as Druze University students are also targeted.

“There are some people abducted. We don’t know their whereabouts, families here are concerned and unable to get in touch.

“This would be the greatest threat Druze people had to face in modern history in terms of the level of brutality and targeted attacks.”

Councillor Rhonda Garad who also attended the event criticised Greater Dandenong Council for its lack of solidarity.

“Here’s another direct example of how this directly affects our community and yet I don’t see the council talking about this.

“When was the last time council showed any solidarity with people who are losing family members, living in a state of anxiety about the safety of those they love.”

The Druze community is a minority religious group with a combination of both Islam and Christianity.

While there are Druze people all over the world, the majority reside in Syria, Jordan, Lebanon and Israel.

“Druze people practise peace, they have never gone forward as an aggressor but have been persecuted. Which is why we tend to practice assimilation to the nation we tend to reside in,” Cr Saab said.

Since Sunday 13 July more than 850 Druze people have been killed as a result of fierce clashes, field executions and Israeli strikes according to Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

Out of those, 196 individuals, including 30 women, eight children, and an elderly man were executed by gunmen affiliated with Syria’s Ministries of Defence and Interior.

Despite an agreement to ceasefire, SOHR reports that there remains “limited violations.”

The Druze Community Charity in Victoria alongside other communities across Australia have written to meet with Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke and Citizenship, Customs and Multicultural Affairs Assistant Minister Julian Hill.

The letter pleads for more humanitarian visa allocations for Syrian minorities especially those with ties in Australia.

It also urges Syrian authorities to safeguard religious and ethnic minorities, support establishment of a humanitarian corridor and condemn all violence against civilians among others.

The Federal Government has not responded to the letter, but have heard from Mr Hill, who is also the Bruce MP, on this escalating issue.

“I have a long association with our wonderful Druze community and enjoy visiting their community centre in Keysborough, including speaking at a recent forum,” Mr Hill says.

“The Australian Government is working with the international community to advocate for peace in Syria and has called on the Syrian authorities to respect the rights of minorities including the Druze.”

He says the humanitarian program of 20,000 places a year is in “extremely high” demand and not everyone will be ensured a visa.

“I will ensure the Druze community is included in the formal consultation process to input into the design of this year’s humanitarian program.”

Councillor Saab says they feel their pleas are “falling on deaf ears” and the lack of response from the offices of Penny Wong and Tony Burke speaks for itself.

“The inaction is palpable, we feel disheartened and disappointed but we’re hopeful we can get action, united voice for all Druze communities across Australia.”