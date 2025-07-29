Youth vote for state’s newest arrivals

by Taylah Xuereb

A group of young people supported by South East Community Links have teamed up for a Bill in the Y Victorian Youth Parliament.

Madina Hakimi, Kris van der Kamp, and Hamid Tawasulli’s Increased Job Opportunities for Newly Arrived People Bill 2025 proposes further educational support and employment opportunities for those who have arrived into Australia within the past year.

The youth Legislative Council passed the Bill with 20 votes.

The Youth Governor, Lily Trethowan will present this successful Bill to the state’s Youth Minister Natalie Suleyman for consideration.

The Bill specifically aims to facilitate job application workshops, accessible English language courses, and financial incentives for businesses who employ newly arrived people.

At its core, this Bill is fighting for newly arrived people to experience a successful integration into Victoria’s local communities.

Member of the SECL team, Hamid Tawasulli opened the debate outlining the intentions of this Bill, promoting its ability to aid newly arrived people and their communities.

“Ensuring newly arrived people are given the skills they need to get employment is extremely important, ensuring that they have ongoing opportunities to proactively engage in the Australian economy,” Tawasulli said.

The SECL team’s gratitude for the experience cannot be mistaken. Their passion comes from their personal experiences as two thirds of the group were once newly arrived people themselves.

“I came [to] Australia four years ago. I was kind of lost, I couldn’t find a job,” stated Tawasulli.

Another member from the team, Kris van der Kamp saw the opposition’s criticisms as a learning experience, demonstrating the passion and drive behind this team.

“New people looking at your Bill will always give you new ideas and new ways of looking at [the Bill]”, Kamp stated.

Founder of the non-profit organisation, Third Culture, and 2023 Youth Premier of Youth Parliament, Krushnadevsinh (Kano) Ravalji recognises the importance of young people having conversations and learning experiences on diversity and equality.

The Bill mainly fights for further educational and occupational support for newly arrived people, which Ravalji believes will benefit local communities.

“We’re investing this money, all these resources but the return that you get on it is really good. Whether that’s in social economics, whether that’s in crime rates, whether that’s in the future,” Ravalji said.

The Y Victorian Youth Parliament program provides young people the platform to express the concerns they have for their local communities, whilst acting on the issues they believe deserve attention.

“We saw in the last federal election that young people are now more [politically] active than ever before,” Ravalji stated.

SECL team member, Madina Hakimi shared the same sentiments, which she considers a valuable takeaway from the program.

“You’re important, your voice is important,” Hakimi said.

– Taylah Xuereb is a member of the 2025 Youth Press Gallery