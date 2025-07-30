180km/h P-plater intercepted

A Dandenong P-plater has been intercepted by police after allegedly speeding at more than 180km/h on Monash Freeway.

Nunawading Highway Patrol officers say they first detected the driver travelling at 130kmh in a 100kmh zone outbound on the freeway near Blackburn Road about 12.15am on Wednesday 30 July.

The 20-year-old, who wasn’t aware police were approaching behind him, appeared to increase his speed travelling in excess of 180km/h, police say.

Officers activated their lights and pulled over the man on the EastLink exit shortly after.

The new model Ford Ranger Wildtrak was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1000.

The man is expected to be charged on summons with exceeding the speed limit and other traffic related offences.