Casey bin lid swap starts 11 August

Casey Council will soon begin swapping bin lids to meet the State Government’s standardised household waste and recycling system.

From Monday 11 August until Friday 12 December, Council will be swapping rubbish and recycling bin lids across the City of Casey – red for garbage and yellow for recycling.

In line with the State’s push for uniform kerbside services across all councils by 2027, Casey will be changing more than 250,000 bin lids across the municipality.

The new state-wide colour coding includes red lids for general rubbish, yellow for co-mingled recycling, lime green for food and garden waste, and purple for glass.

City of Casey Mayor Cr Stefan Koomen said they are working together to update every bin lid in Casey, so they meet the state-wide standard.

“From Monday 11 August, our crews will be out and about swapping lids, so keep an eye out when they’re in your neighbourhood,” he said.

“With more than 250,000 bins across our community, it’s a big job. Thanks so much for your patience and support.

“The good news is the old lids will be recycled and turned into new kerbside bins, made using 30 per cent recycled content.

“A win for Casey and for the environment.”

According to the Council, the budget for the lid changeover is $3.6 million (ex GST), with final costs depending on two key factors, including first pass changeover completion and damage bin replacement.

The higher the percentage of lids being changed over in the first attempt, the better it is financially for Casey, Council noted.

Bin replacement is also a factor, as new bins are significantly more expensive than lid replacements, and this has been factored into the cost.

Council is asking residents to leave their rubbish and recycling bins on the nature strip until 5pm on their regular recycling collection day, even if the bins have already been emptied, which is said to help contractors access and change over lids efficiently.

For more information, visit: casey.vic.gov.au/kerbside-bin-changes