Man on the run after alleged assault

Victoria Police are on a manhunt after an alleged assault led officers to a Springvale property.

A man is wanted by police over a woman was allegedly assaulted in Mt Waverley.

Police attended an address on Lewis Street Springvale about 1.30pm on Tuesday 29 July where the alleged man’s car was parked.

Police cordoned off the area as a precaution and attempted to get the man to surrender.

Officers entered and searched the premises but no person was present.

Police haven’t confirmed whether the man was armed.

The investigation is ongoing.

