Works start on Monash Medical Centre expansion

Early works have started on the $535 million expansion of Monash Medical Centre hospital in Clayton.

Health Infrastructure Melissa Horne announced that Kane Constructions has started building temporary ambulance parking and accessway and a new temporary drop-off zone for Monash Children’s Hospital ahead of main works next year.

The project comprises a new seven-storey medical tower including operating theatres, an intensive care unit, birthing suites and maternity beds.

It also includes a new Central Sterile Services Department for more efficient delivery of medical equipment to doctors and nurses

The expansion will support up to 7,500 more surgeries each year, as well as about 2400 births a year.

It is expected to create more than 1,500 jobs during construction, as well as additional medical jobs when it opens.

Delivered by the Victorian Health Building Authority in partnership with Monash Health, the tower is expected to be complete by 2029.